Finishing schools to upskill TN students under ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme

CHENNAI: In a bid to upskill unemployed youth and dropouts through tailored programmes, the Tamil Nadu government will be establishing finishing schools across the State under the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme.

The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC)’s flagship programme 'Naan Mudhalvan' is aimed at empowering youth with the skills and knowledge required for future careers. It focuses on enhancing the employability of students through targeted skill development, industry exposure, and career guidance.

"As part of this programme, TNSDC aims to launch an initiative called Naan Mudhalvan Finishing School (NMFS),” a senior official from the Higher Education Department, seeking anonymity, told DT Next. According to the official, this initiative will help graduate and diploma students to nurture their skills to suit the latest industry needs.

Stating that the TNSDC is in the process of selecting an event management partner to launch and promote the NMFS, he said the selected firm will be delivering tailored made programmes or courses and integrate placement assistance into the training through NMFS.

"Similarly, the NMFS will ensure that industry-relevant skills will be imparted to bridge the gap between academia and industry," he said, adding industry and global certifications also be ensured.

He said the proposed NMFS will have logistics and accommodation support for events, guests, speakers and dignitaries. "There will be a complete social media presence, including content on training sessions and posters for all the social media sites including LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube," he added.

Pointing out that for every event in the NMFS, there will be a portal to create awareness among the students, he said, "in addition, there will be a digital marketing campaign, so that maximum number of students will benefit from the NMFS scheme.