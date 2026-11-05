Finish Ajithkumar custodial death case trial in 9 months, Madras HC directs police

Justice P Murugan also dismissed petitions filed by former Manamadurai DSP N Shanmugasundaram, former Tiruppuvanam inspector Ramesh Kumar, Special Sub-Inspector S Sivakumar and head constable G Ilayaraja, challenging the trial court’s order remanding them in judicial custody.

The guard of the Madappuram Kali temple near Tiruppuvanam, Ajithkumar, died after allegedly enduring custodial torture stemming from a jewellery theft complaint filed by Nikitha, who claimed her valuables were stolen from her car. He was taken into custody by a special police team. The alleged custodial death sparked outrage across the state and the case was shifted to the CBI.

The judge observed that the four accused, being police personnel, could potentially intimidate witnesses or tamper with evidence. Considering the gravity and nature of the charges, the trial court was justified in remanding them to judicial custody, the judge held.