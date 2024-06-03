Fine arts exhibition opens in Madurai, to continue till June 15

MADURAI: Many students of government and aided schools in Virudhunagar district brought their painting talents to the fore, on Sunday.

The exhibits of their paintings were displayed in a hall at Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai.

The exhibition was inaugurated in the Library jointly by Madurai Collector MS Sangeetha and Virudhunagar Collector VP Jeyaseelan.

These students were trained earlier at a residential summer camp arranged by the district administration in association with the Department of Education.

After identifying their talents and skills in the art of painting, as many as a hundred students were chosen to display their paintings at the expo.

A total of 300 exhibits including oil painting, watercolour painting, warli painting, cloth painting, pencil drawing, and others were displayed at the expo.

The exhibition will continue till June 15.

Virudhunagar Chief Educational Officer Valarmathi and officials from various departments were present during the inauguration ceremony.