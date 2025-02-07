"Find permanent solution": DMK's Kanimozhi urges Centre to act on freeing Tamil Nadu fishermen in Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI: DMK MP Kanimozhi on Friday called on the central government to take urgent steps to secure the release of 97 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The DMK MP urged the central government to communicate with the Sri Lankan government and find a "permanent solution" for the issue.

"Justice has to be done. Boats which have been captured, we want that to be released. We want the Union government to speak to the Sri Lankan government and find a permanent solution for this," said Kanimozhi.

Raising concern over the Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lankan forces, Kanimozhi also highlighted that the fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been arrested and harrassed and over 210 boats have also been seized, severely impacting the livelihoods and families of the fishermen.

Speaking to the media, DMK MP Kanimozhi said, "The Sri Lankan Navy has been arresting and harassing Tamil Nadu fishermen. Now, nearly 97 Tamil Nadu fishermen have been arrested.Our Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to the Minister and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Every time he is here, he insists to the PM to find a solution for this problem. They have taken away nearly 210 boats of our fishermen. It is their livelihood that is getting affected."

"What can the fishermen do without their boats? This is becoming a big issue in Tamil Nadu, especially for the fishermen because their entire livelihood, family and everything is affected. The Union Govt which has promised to have deliberations between the fishermen's groups and also have committees formed to resolve this issue permanently, has not done anything about it so far," claimed Kanimozhi.

Adding further, the DMK MP said, "Our demand is that the fishermen who have been arrested have to be released. They have to put pressure to release them. Justice has to be done. Boats which have been captured, we want that to be released. Our CM insists on a permanent solution for this problem. We want the Union Govt to speak to the Sri Lankan Govt and find a permanent solution for this."

Opposition MPs from Tamil Nadu on Friday staged a protest at the premises of the Parliament, demanding to bring back Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lankan forces.

The parliamentarians held banners and raised slogans over their demand at the premises.

Notably, there have been a series of confrontations between Indian fishermen and Sri Lankan authorities.

Just last week, six Indian fishermen detained in Sri Lanka were released and returned to Chennai. Their return was facilitated by Fisheries Department officials, marking yet another chapter in the ongoing tensions over fishing rights in the Palk Strait.

The issue has been further exacerbated by a recent incident in the Jaffna Sea, where two Indian fishermen from Karaikal sustained injuries after the Sri Lankan Navy allegedly opened fire, which drew strong objection from the Indian side.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has repeatedly urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Centre to take immediate diplomatic measures to secure the release of detained fishermen and their boats.

He has also called for sustained diplomatic engagement to protect fishermen's livelihoods and prevent future confrontations in the region.

The issue was also discussed during Sri Lankan President visit to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that they discussed issues related to the "livelihood of fishermen" and agreed that we should move forward with a "humanitarian approach" in this matter.