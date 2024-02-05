Find lasting solution, urge CPM and PMK

CHENNAI: Condemning the attack and arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan pirates and navy, CPM and PMK urged the Union government to take measures to find a permanent solution to stop such incidents.

In a statement, K Balakrishnan, State Secretary of CPM said that pirates from Sri Lanka attacked five fishermen, who were fishing in the Indian waters, on February 2.

“They also robbed their GPS devices, wristwatches, mobile phones, and their catch. The injured fishermen are admitted to a hospital. The executive committee of CPM condemns the incident,” he added.

“A situation of no guarantee to life and belongings of fishermen has arisen. Despite urging the union government to stop such incidents, indifference remains. This has become the reason for such attacks,” he opined.



Balakrishnan demanded the Centre to take measures on a war footing to prevent such incidents and provide sufficient compensation to the affected fishermen.

In a separate statement, PMK founder S Ramadoss said that the Sri Lankan navy has arrested 23 fishermen, who were fishing near Katchatheevu. “It is unacceptable that 23 fishermen are arrested again,” he said.

He opined that the sea between India and Sri Lanka is narrow and fishermen from both countries crossing the border cannot be avoided.

“Allowing Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka fishermen to fish in their traditional locations is correct. Based on this, the central government should find a solution. Moreover, talks should be conducted between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lankan fishermen, and representatives of both the countries, “ he urged.