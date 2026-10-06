Find constructive solution to fishers' issue: CM Vijay urges PM Modi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday urged the Union government to find constructive solutions to the fishermen issue and restructure the India-Sri Lanka Joint Working Group to initiate talks on the long-standing problem.
In a letter to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Chief Minister said the Sri Lankan Coast Guard had arrested nine fishermen from Rameswaram.
"This incident has created anxiety and fear among Tamil Nadu fishermen. Fishing is their primary livelihood, and repeated arrests have caused considerable distress and economic stress to fishermen's families," the Chief Minister said.
Stressing the need to secure the release of the fishermen and retrieve their fishing boats, Vijay said the existing Joint Working Group, which was constituted to hold discussions between India and Sri Lanka on the fishermen issue, needed to be strengthened.
"The Union government should restructure the Joint Working Group and initiate talks to find a meaningful solution to the long-standing fishermen issue," the Chief Minister said.
He also urged the Union government to take proactive measures to secure the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen lodged in Sri Lankan prisons and retrieve their 270 fishing boats.