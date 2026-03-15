Financial distress despite years of service, government doctors urge for pay revision

The doctors pointed out that while many joined government service with a starting salary of Rs 56,100, their earnings only doubled to about Rs 1.23 lakh after nearly two decades, even as the cost of living has risen sharply during the same period.

"Many of us are first-generation doctors who entered the profession through reservation and service quota policies introduced by earlier Dravidian governments. While we have achieved social mobility, financial stability still remains elusive," the association said in the letter.