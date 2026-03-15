Financial distress despite years of service, government doctors urge for pay revision

CHENNAI: Government doctors in the state have urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene and implement a long-pending pay revision order, saying thousands of doctors serving in the public health system continue to face financial distress despite years of service.
In a representation submitted to the Chief Minister, the Federation of Government Doctors Associations (FOGDA) noted that many government doctors, particularly first-generation professionals from modest backgrounds, remain economically strained even after decades of service.
The doctors pointed out that while many joined government service with a starting salary of Rs 56,100, their earnings only doubled to about Rs 1.23 lakh after nearly two decades, even as the cost of living has risen sharply during the same period.
"Many of us are first-generation doctors who entered the profession through reservation and service quota policies introduced by earlier Dravidian governments. While we have achieved social mobility, financial stability still remains elusive," the association said in the letter.
The federation has sought the implementation and revision of Government Order (GO) 354, which provides for periodic restructuring of doctors' pay scales. According to the association, the order was meant to be reviewed once every five years, but the demand has remained unresolved despite repeated representations since 2017.
The FOGDA also flagged anomalies in GO 293, stating that around 4,000 doctors working in Primary Health Centres were left out of a Rs 3,000 pay component granted to others.
"Doctors continued to serve the public quietly for years with the belief that the government would address our concerns. We request the Chief Minister to ensure economic justice for government doctors by revising the order and correcting the pay disparities," the letter said.
The association said resolving the issue would boost morale among nearly 20,000 government doctors and further strengthen Tamil Nadu's public health system.