Innuyir Kappom scheme: Financial aid doubled to Rs 2 lakh

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian launched the event marking the increase of financial assistance under the ‘Innuyir Kappom: Nammai Kaakkum – 48’ scheme from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

As part of the scheme, 500 locations across Tamil Nadu have been identified as high-accident zones. Private and government hospitals near these locations have been empanelled to provide free treatment to accident victims within the first 48 hours.

As many as 721 hospitals, including 473 private and 248 government hospitals, have been empanelled. Subramanian also honoured beneficiaries who received treatment under this scheme and awarded the hospitals and medical personnel for their performance. Additionally, the 108-emergency personnel, including medical staff and drivers, who performed exceptionally well under this scheme were also honoured.

Under the scheme, a reward of Rs 5,000 is also given to those who bring accident victims to the hospital within the first 48 hours. “Over 3.20 lakh road traffic accident victims have been taken to the hospital under the scheme. The government has spent Rs 280 crore towards the same, and the assistance given to them was Rs 1 lakh so far. This has now been increased to Rs 2 lakh,” said the minister.

He added that the purpose of awards to the hospitals performing well under the scheme is to encourage more government and private hospitals to make this project useful for the people on a larger scale. “The government will appreciate, encourage, and motivate those who continue to do this,” he stated.

The minister pointed out that the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam and Innuyir Kappom schemes have not only been implemented successfully in Tamil Nadu but they also serve as a model for other States and countries.