Financial aid to Christians for pilgrimage to Jerusalem continues

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Residents Tamils Welfare Gingee KS Masthan on Sunday said that the financial aid to Christians for pilgrimages to Jerusalem is not stopped.

"The financial aid to Christians for pilgrimages to Jerusalem is not stopped. The subsidy continues. This year too, many Christinas have submitted applications expressing their desire to undertake the pilgrimage. The government is considering their applications. Additionally, the state government will send 00 beneficiaries to Jerusalem this year with the sanctioned financial aid. The aid for Christian nuns has been increased from Rs 37,000 to Rs 60,000. Other Christians will be given a subsidy of Rs 37,000," said Gingee KS Masthan after receiving the 150 Muslim pilgrims at Chennai airport who arrived from Madina after Haj.

Further, the minister said that there is a legal battle in releasing the Islamic prisoners who have been in jail for a long time.

"A committee of lawyers has been constituted to free Islamic prisoners who have been in jail for a long period. Based on the report submitted by the lawyers' committee, the chief minister will take action, " he added.