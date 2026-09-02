Financial aid for missing fishers' kin raised to Rs 600: Minister Srinath

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Minister A Srinath on Wednesday announced that the daily financial assistance provided to the families of fishermen who go missing while fishing at sea will be increased from Rs 350 to Rs 600.
Announcing the demand for grants for the Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department in the Assembly, the Minister said the enhanced assistance would provide greater financial support to families facing uncertainty after fishermen go missing at sea.
At present, the families receive Rs 350 per day, or Rs 10,500 a month, for a maximum period of two years or until they receive relief assistance under the Group Accident Insurance Scheme or through the Tamil Nadu Fishermen Welfare Board, whichever is earlier.
State government to provide Rs 1.86 crore as relief assistance to owners of boats seized by the Sri Lankan Navy
Under the revised scheme, the daily assistance will be increased to Rs 600, taking the monthly assistance to Rs 18,000.
In another announcement, the minister said the State government would provide Rs 1.86 crore as relief assistance to owners of boats seized by the Sri Lankan Navy, subsequently released but which could not be recovered.
The relief will cover mechanised and country boats belonging to fishermen from Ramanathapuram, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts that have remained unrecovered despite being released after their seizure over the past year.
Owners of mechanised boats will receive Rs 8 lakh each, while owners of country boats will be provided Rs 2 lakh each, with the total relief package amounting to Rs 1.86 crore.