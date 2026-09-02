Financial aid for missing fishers' kin raised to Rs 600: Minister Srinath

Announcing the demand for grants for the Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department in the Assembly, the Minister said the enhanced assistance would provide greater financial support to families facing uncertainty after fishermen go missing at sea.

At present, the families receive Rs 350 per day, or Rs 10,500 a month, for a maximum period of two years or until they receive relief assistance under the Group Accident Insurance Scheme or through the Tamil Nadu Fishermen Welfare Board, whichever is earlier.