Finance Min tables Rs 2,893 crore supplementary estimates for 2023-24

CHENNAI: State finance minister Thangam Thennarasu on Monday tabled the supplementary estimates for Rs 2,893.15 crore for the financial year 2024-25 in the State Assembly.

Thennarasu presented before the House the first supplementary estimates for the current fiscal to obtain approval of the legislature for expenditure on "new service" and "new instrument of service" which have been sanctioned since the presentation of the budget estimates for 2023-24 and to enable recoupment for advances made from the contingency fund.

Among the "new service" and new instruments of service requiring legislative sanction was Rs 304 crore sanctioned by the state government towards construction of storm water drains for Greater Chennai Corporation and its suburban areas and Cuddalore municipal corporation under State Disaster Mitigation Fund.

The minister, who also tabled a detailed statement explaining the demands for supplementary grants, said that the government has sanctioned Rs 893.23 crore as State and Central share towards the implementation of projects under AMRUT scheme.

A sum of Rs 150 crore has been included in the supplementary estimates and the rest would be met by re-appropriation from savings within the grant.

The government also included Rs 511.84 crore sanctioned as central and state share towards intra-state movement and handling of food grains, fair price shops and dealers margin under National Food Security Act 2013.

A token provision of Rs 1,000 from Rs 139.14 crore additionally sanctioned for Adyar River Restoration Project was also included in the supplementary estimates. The balance would be met by re-appropriation from savings within the grant, finance minister Thennarasu informed the Assembly.