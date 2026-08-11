Finally, Tiruvallur bus terminus opens to public five months after inauguration

While residents welcomed the opening of the new terminus as their long wait for a new bus terminus had come to an end, due to the relocation of the terminus, traffic snarls were witnessed on Jawaharlal Nehru Road in Tiruvallur.

Residents have been waiting for nearly 30 years to get a new terminus at the district headquarters. Despite the inauguration, a few concerns were raised regarding the operation of services from Theradi to the new terminus.

P Raj Kumar, a long-time resident of Tiruvallur, said, “I’ve been living in Tiruvallur for more than 45 years. Even 10 buses cannot be parked at the old terminus. But the new terminus is more spacious. Increase the drinking water facility for passengers. Install a divider between urinal sinks at the men’s toilets in the new terminus.”