Finally, Tiruvallur bus terminus opens to public five months after inauguration

CHENNAI: After five months of inauguration, the new Thiru Vi Ka bus terminus in Tiruvallur opened for public use on Monday. However, confusion prevailed among passengers, as several were unaware of the terminus shift.
While residents welcomed the opening of the new terminus as their long wait for a new bus terminus had come to an end, due to the relocation of the terminus, traffic snarls were witnessed on Jawaharlal Nehru Road in Tiruvallur.
Residents have been waiting for nearly 30 years to get a new terminus at the district headquarters. Despite the inauguration, a few concerns were raised regarding the operation of services from Theradi to the new terminus.
P Raj Kumar, a long-time resident of Tiruvallur, said, “I’ve been living in Tiruvallur for more than 45 years. Even 10 buses cannot be parked at the old terminus. But the new terminus is more spacious. Increase the drinking water facility for passengers. Install a divider between urinal sinks at the men’s toilets in the new terminus.”
He also pointed out that since the new terminus was located away from the town, free mini buses must be operated from Theradi. “As of now, there are only two buses between the new terminus and the railway station. This should be increased, as it would benefit thousands of students and office goers who have to reach the city daily. Also, start bus services to nearby districts,” he opined.
Speaking to DT Next, Tiruvallur district collector TS Kavitha said that free buses cannot be operated from Theradi to the new terminus. “Regular buses can be operated after consulting with officials of the transport department. Adequate water supply and other queries will be resolved by informing the municipality.”
S Barnabas, a resident of Murugancherry, said, “I did not know when buses from the old terminus were shifted. I come to Tiruvallur once a month. After finishing my work at the bazaar, I went to the old bus terminus to reach Poonamallee; it looked deserted. An auto man asked for Rs 100 to drop me at the new terminus.”
A conductor on the Tiruvallur–Sriperumbudur route said, “We usually charge Rs 31 to reach Sriperumbudur bus terminus. Since two new stages have been added, we’re now charging passengers Rs 33 to reach the new terminus. A few members of the public were relieved, as they spent just Rs 2 more to reach the Collector’s office. Earlier, they had to board another bus or spend Rs 20 to reach there.”
Thamizh Thendral Thiru Vi Ka Bus Terminus was constructed at Rs 35 crore across 5.5 acres along Uthukottai Road near Vengadanallur, which accommodates 56 buses simultaneously. It features 101 shops, modern toilets, and parking for 500 two-wheelers and 100 cars.
Tiruvallur Municipality is seeking multiple ways to utilise the old bus terminus space for the best for public use.