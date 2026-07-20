Finally, department of children welfare gets a dedicated director

Subbulaxmi has been transferred from the position of Chief Operating Officer of TN Rural Transformation Project.

On June 14, DT Next had reported on ‘Department of Child Welfare operating sans director for a year’. For close to a year, DCWSS, earlier known as the Directorate of Social Defence, has been operating without a dedicated director after the previous director, Johny Tom Varghese, vacated the post around August 2025. Since then, the position has been held by another administrative officer in an additional capacity.