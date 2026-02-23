Final voter list released in Tamil Nadu, here is a guide to check your name

The revision exercise began in 2025 ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was conducted from November 4 to December 14, and the draft electoral roll was published on December 19.

As per October 2025 figures, the state had 6.41 crore voters. During the revision, 97.30 lakh names were removed, reducing the total to 5.43 crore in the draft roll.

The Commission later provided time until the 10th of this month for additions, deletions, and corrections. During this period, 22.8 lakh applications were received for name inclusion, 2 lakh for deletion, and 9.90 lakh for corrections totaling 34.7 lakh applications, which were examined before finalizing the roll.