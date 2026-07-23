Final survey nod for lines 5 & 6 of city-Tiruvallur-Arakkonam corridor

There are 26 manned level crossings in Tiruvallur, of which 16 Road Over Bridge (ROB) and Road Under Bridge (RUB) projects have been sanctioned for eliminating level crossings.

While the railway portion of the ROB at LC-13 between Tiruninravur and Tiruvallur has been completed and approach works are under way, other projects are at various stages, including construction, land acquisition, preparation of detailed project reports, approval of general arrangement drawings and alignment finalisation.

The minister said completion of railway infrastructure projects depends on factors such as land acquisition, statutory clearances, shifting of utilities, approvals from State authorities and other operational constraints.

Land acquisition has emerged as one of the biggest bottlenecks for railway infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu, with nearly three-fourths of the land required for ongoing projects yet to be acquired, the minister added.

Railway projects across the State require 4,612 hectares of land. However, only 1,178 hectares, or 26%, has been acquired so far, leaving 3,434 hectares pending.

The minister said timely acquisition of land by the State government, along with statutory and forest clearances, shifting of utilities, geological conditions and law and order issues, would determine the pace of completion of these railway projects.