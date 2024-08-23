Final round of TNEA counselling begins today

CHENNAI: The much-expected third and final round of Tamil Nadu engineering counselling for the aspirants under the general category will start today, with more than one lakh students eligible to participate. The third phase assumes significance as a large number of candidates were expected to participate compared to the first and second rounds.

Engineering aspirants who secured cut-off marks between 141.9 and 77.5 are eligible to participate in the third round of counselling.

“Accordingly, a total of 92,999 applicants were eligible to participate”, a senior Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) official told DT Next, adding, “Similarly, 20,951 government school students from general quota, who were availing 7.5% horizontal quota, will also be participating.”

The third round will begin at 10 am on Friday, and the counselling will end on August 25 at 5 pm, with tentative engineering seat allotments will be made on the next day (August 26).

The DoTE official noted that the provisional list for the candidates who participated in the third round will be released on August 28, and the applicants should confirm their joining dates on or before September 1. “The final list of the students, who will have reported to their respective colleges, will be released on September 4”, he said.

Pointing out that since more students are expected to participate in the third round, there might be fraudulent calls to lure the applicants promising engineering seats, the DoTE official urged the students and parents to be cautious.

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA 2024) is a complete online process, including registration, payments, choice filling, allotment and confirmation. The students can seek assistance by visiting the nearby student’s facilitation centre.