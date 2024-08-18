Final round of TN engineering counselling from August 23

CHENNAI: The third and final round of Tamil Nadu engineering counselling will begin on August 23 with nearly 93,000 students expected to participate.

The third phase assumes significance since more students will get engineering admissions. A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) said that a total of 92,999 students, who have secured cut-off marks between 141.9 and 77.5, were eligible to participate in the third round.

The official said that the counselling would start on August 23 (10 am) where the students would fill their choices of courses and colleges till August 25.

“The tentative allotment of the seats will be given to the students on August 26,” he said adding, “After getting confirmation from the students about their tentative allotments, the provisional allocation of engineering seats will be released on August 28.”

Stating that the students still have the option to change their choices upgrading their choices from August 28 to September 1, the official said “The final admission list for the third batch candidates will be released on September 4”.

Pointing out that after getting the final list of the candidates, who participated in the third round of counselling, all the data will be consolidated, the DoTE official said that the final list of the students, who got admissions from round one to round three counselling will be published.

“However, there is also an opportunity for the students, who could not get admissions, to get spot enrollments if the engineering seats are vacant as per their choice”, he said adding “A schedule for spot admissions will be released soon”.