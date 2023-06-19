Final round of counselling for Arts & Science colleges ends today

CHENNAI: All the admission formalities including final round of counselling for the students seeking Arts and Science courses in Tamil Nadu will be over on Tuesday.

The enrolment for admissions to pursue courses in Arts and Science colleges begin on May 8 with students have filled the applications online.

Accordingly, a total of 2.46 lakh students have enrolled against the 1.07 lakh seats available in both government and self-finance colleges

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that the rank list was released on May 25. He said based on the rank list the counselling for the students falling under special categories including differently abled, wards of ex-servicemen and candidates applied under sports quota.

Stating that counselling for special categories have completed on May 31, he said the first round of counselling for students falling under general category have started from June 1 to June 10.

The DOTE official said during the first round of counselling as many as 40,287 have got admitted various colleges according to their choice of course.

He said the second round of counselling have began from June 12 to June 20.

The colleges for the first year student, who got admitted to Arts and Science colleges, is expected open during the last week of June.

"The exact date will be announced soon", he added.