The counselling will be conducted to fill the remaining vacant seats in government and self-financing yoga and naturopathy colleges across Tamil Nadu, after three rounds of online counselling and the first phase final counselling.

Candidates who have passed Class 12 and are willing to join the five-and-a-half-year BNYS degree programme can apply under the government quota, surrendered seats and management quota. Application fee for government quota seats is Rs 500 for candidates from the OC, BC, BCM and MBC, DNC categories, while SC, SCA and ST candidates are exempted from payment.

For management quota seats, the application fee is 1,000 for candidates across all categories. Application fee, counselling fee and advance tuition fee must be paid online.

Candidates have been advised to check the vacancy details and read the complete instructions available on the Selection Committee's official website before applying. They must also upload the required original certificates as part of the application process.

Applications should be submitted separately for government quota, All India quota and management quota seats on www.tnayushselection.org