Final push: AIADMK adds 9 more welfare promises

· Minimum Support Price for mangoes – The party pledged to establish an MSP to protect mango farmers across the state.

· Athukkattu festival protection – A Government Order will be issued to ensure the continued conduct of the traditional Athukkattu festival in the Sulagiri, Hosur, Denkanikottai, and Thali regions of Krishnagiri district, in line with established customs.

· Enhanced compensation for workers – Families of registered construction workers who die in workplace accidents will receive Rs.25 lakh, while families of palmyra workers fatally injured on duty will get Rs.20 lakh.

· 50% cut in cable TV subscription fee – The monthly charge for Government Cable TV services will be halved to ease household expenses.

· Free tools for cashew workers – Women engaged in cashew nut shelling in Cuddalore and Villupuram districts will receive free small-scale manual tools to boost productivity and income stability.

· 24/7 War Rooms for women's safety – Each district headquarters will get a round-the-clock war room to monitor and prevent crimes against women, enabling faster response and coordination.

· Taluk-level job counselling – A dedicated counselling mechanism will guide students preparing for competitive exams and help them access job opportunities immediately after graduation.

· Single Window for small enterprises – Licenses for Small and Micro Enterprises will be issued within 30 days, with the subsidy for such ventures raised from 25% to 35%.

·Rs.10,000 two-wheeler subsidy – Under the Amma Two-Wheeler Scheme, 10 lakh working youth will receive a Rs.10,000 subsidy to improve mobility and employment access.