Final exams to be held offline for classes 1-5

CHENNAI: The final exam for primary school students of classes 1-5 will be held in offline mode, under the implementation of the State-sponsored Ennum Ezhuthum (literacy and numeracy) scheme.

The scheme was implemented by the State government as students, especially those studying in primary classes, developed a learning gap because of the pandemic-induced lockdown.

After successful implementing the scheme in primary classes from 1-3, it was also extended to classes 4 and 5 in the following years. For the 2023-24 academic year, the first-term exams for these students were held in online mode and the second term was held in offline mode.

However, noticing the ease of handling and conducting the offline mode exams, the Directorate of Elementary Education has decided to continue the third and final term exams in the offline mode.

A Class 2 teacher at a government school in central district told DT Next, “Offline mode examinations bring out more creativity in students. More importantly, teachers, students and parents are able to revisit mistakes and learn from them. However, this is unavailable in online mode.”

The teacher added that while conducting the exams in online mode, it revealed the exams were not taken, despite submitting all the individual tests of students. “We’re unable to revisit the questions online, cutting the scope of learning. Offline mode exams are effective and easier for both students and teachers. Hence, this decision must prevail,” the teacher added.