Final decision on V-C appointments next week: TN Minister Viswanathan

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is expected to arrive at a final decision on the prolonged delay in appointing Vice-Chancellors to state universities next week, Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan said on Wednesday, noting that a recent meeting with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has resulted in a preliminary understanding.
Speaking to reporters after attending the National Education and Urdu Day celebrations organised by the Tamil Nadu Urdu Academy Centre at the University of Madras campus, he said an understanding had been reached during a meeting with the Governor last week.
He said that following a recent meeting with the Governor, attended by himself, the School Education Minister Rajmohan, and the Speaker JCD Prabhakar, a resolution is in sight. Another meeting would be held within a week to arrive at a final decision, he added.
Acknowledging that several universities were functioning without Vice-Chancellors, he said cases relating to the appointment of Vice-Chancellors were pending before the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court. The matter was expected to come up for hearing soon, he said, declining to comment further as the cases were sub judice.
Speaking to reporters after attending the National Education and Urdu Day celebrations organised by the Tamil Nadu Urdu Academy Centre at the University of Madras campus, he said an understanding had been reached during a meeting with the Governor last week.
He said that following a recent meeting with the Governor, attended by himself, the School Education Minister Rajmohan, and the Speaker JCD Prabhakar, a resolution is in sight. Another meeting would be held within a week to arrive at a final decision, he added.
Acknowledging that several universities were functioning without Vice-Chancellors, he said cases relating to the appointment of Vice-Chancellors were pending before the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court. The matter was expected to come up for hearing soon, he said, declining to comment further as the cases were sub judice.
Acknowledging the vacancies, Minister Viswanathan said cases relating to the appointment of Vice-Chancellors were pending before the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court
On faculty vacancies in government colleges, Viswanathan noted that around 9,000 Assistant Professor posts remained vacant. The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) had conducted examinations to fill 2,700 posts, and the results had been announced, he said, adding that recruitment examinations would be conducted over the next two years to fill the remaining 6,000 vacant posts.
Meanwhile, at the Urdu Day celebrations, awards were presented to 30 teachers serving in Urdu-medium schools, 10 poets and 626 students from 19 schools and colleges.