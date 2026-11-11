Final decision on V-C appointments next week: TN Minister Viswanathan

Speaking to reporters after attending the National Education and Urdu Day celebrations organised by the Tamil Nadu Urdu Academy Centre at the University of Madras campus, he said an understanding had been reached during a meeting with the Governor last week.

He said that following a recent meeting with the Governor, attended by himself, the School Education Minister Rajmohan, and the Speaker JCD Prabhakar, a resolution is in sight. Another meeting would be held within a week to arrive at a final decision, he added.

Acknowledging that several universities were functioning without Vice-Chancellors, he said cases relating to the appointment of Vice-Chancellors were pending before the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court. The matter was expected to come up for hearing soon, he said, declining to comment further as the cases were sub judice.