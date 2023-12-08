Fin Min meets insurance companies, automobile dealers to expedite insurance claims

CHENNAI: State finance minister Thangam Thennarasu on Friday held a meeting with major insurance companies and automobile dealers to ensure hasty sanctioning of insurance claims raised by automobile owners affected by cyclone Michaung.

2,320 motor insurance claims raised in KTCC

According to a release issued by the state government, representatives of the 13 major insurance companies informed the government in the meeting that about 2,320 motor insurance claims for 600 bikes, 1,275 cars and 445 commercial vehicles have been received so far.

The minister offered suggestions to the insurance companies and advised them to act in a humane manner and hastily dispose of the insurance claims so far received and to be received henceforth.

The minister advised the companies to set up help desks and special camps to easily collect claim forms from the vehicle owners.

Thennarasu asked the insurance companies to organize special camps in areas most affected by the cyclones and simplify the claiming procedures to the extent possible for the benefit of the affected people.

The release said the government obliged the federation of Automobile Dealers and offered to temporarily provide vacant spaces for them to set shop and repair the vehicles.

The government has also agreed to explore the possibility of mobilizing tow vehicles from other districts to move the affected vehicles to the service centres.