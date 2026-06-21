Filmi dance at anti-drug event puts Higher Education Minister Viswanathan in spot

Critics questioned whether it was appropriate for a senior minister to dance at a public event, particularly to a song that they claimed contained double-meaning lyrics.

The marathon was organised by the Congress party to mark the birthdays of Congress senior leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. During the inaugural event conducted at a school campus, Minister Viswanathan joined party workers and youngsters in dancing to a popular film song, drawing criticism from the opposition and social media users.

Critics questioned whether a senior member of the State Cabinet should engage in such activities at an official public event. They also alleged that the song contained double-meaning lyrics and pointed out that it was from a film featuring Chief Minister Vijay.

Responding to the criticism while speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Viswanathan defended his actions, saying the event was organised as part of the Chief Minister's birthday celebrations. "It was a joyful occasion attended by party members, supporters and youngsters. Everyone was celebrating happily. Is there anything wrong in sharing that happiness?" he asked.