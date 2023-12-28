Film personalities, senior leaders condole actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth's demise

CHENNAI: Film personalities and senior leaders have expressed their grief over the demise of actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth.

Actors Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Trisha, Ramya Subramanian, Aishwarya Rajesh, Kavin, Sriya Reddy, Vikram, Gautham Karthik, Vikranth, Arun Vijay, Prem Kumar, Venkat Prabhu, Nandaa, Darshan, Vaibhav, Rahul Ravindran and others expressed their condolences.

PMK founder S Ramadoss, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan and MNM president Kamal Haasan expressed condolences

"RIP CaptainLots of love and strength to Premalatha ma’am and his family. I’ll forever remember your kindness," actor Trisha tweeted.

"The news of the death of my beloved brother Vijayakanth, the founder of the DMDK, a unique actor and captain of Tamil cinema, is deeply saddened," actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan tweeted.

"I was shocked to hear the news that my dear friend Captain Vijayakanth is no longer with us. The news shocked lakhs of people who loved him, like me who hoped that one day the captain would recover and be active again. I express my deepest condolences," All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) president and actor R Sarathkumar tweeted.

"Very humbly request the press with folded hands to stop calling for a phono or a byte on Vijaykanth sir's demise. Please. He was a family to us. Give us a moment in private to grieve and come to terms with his loss. Everything else can wait. Please," actor and NCW member Khushbu Sundar tweeted.

Here are the other tweets from the celebrities and senior leaders:

Renowned Tamil actor and founder of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) 'Captain' Vijayakanth aka Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami passed away in a private hospital in Chennai on Thursday, December 28 at 9 am, following ill health.



"Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he passed away in the morning on 28 December 2023," read a medical bulletin from a private hospital.

Meanwhile, 'Captain' Vijayakanth's mortal remains will be taken to Rajaji Hall. DMDK has announced that Captain Vijayakanth's body will be cremated at the premises of DMDK headquarters in Koyambedu around 4.30 pm on Friday, December 29.