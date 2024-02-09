Fill vacant Southern Railway jobs through Chennai recruitment board, urges Vaiko

CHENNAI: MDMK General Secretary Vaiko has urged the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to fill vacant railway posts in Madurai through the Chennai Recruitment Board so that local youth get job opportunities.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the minister has announced plans to fill 1.5 lakh vacant posts and released a schedule. "As per the announcement, around 10,000 vacancies are in Southern Railway. Of the 10,000 posts, 750 posts are in Madurai division. Railway Recruitment Boards are functioning in Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai for Southern Railway.

Earlier, vacant posts in Chennai, Trichy, Salem and Madurai divisions were filled through Chennai Recruitment Board. But now, vacancies in Madurai division will be filled by the Thiruvananthapuram Recruitment Board, " he said.

Vaiko warned that due to the decision, 750 vacant posts in Madurai would go to Kerala youngsters. "This is injustice against youngsters of Tamil Nadu. To prevent jobs in Tamil Nadu going to Kerala, the railway minister should issue an order to fill jobs in Madurai division through Chennai Recruitment Board, " he urged.