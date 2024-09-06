Fill vacant hospital posts across state, Edappadi tells govt

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday hit out at the DMK regime for not filling the vacant posts of doctors and paramedics in the government health sector.

“It has been 40 months since the DMK came to power, but it has not filled up the vacant posts of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in the government hospitals. It is deplorable,” Palaniswami said in a statement.

The AIADMK regime under J Jayalalithaa established the Medical Recruitment Board in 2012 to fill vacant posts in government sectors, the LoP said. The formation of the board helped the AIADMK regime appoint 7,629 doctors, 18,846 nurses and 31,250 paramedical staff, Palaniswami said. However, the DMK government has failed in its duty to fill vacant posts.

Listing out the measures and schemes implemented during the AIADMK regime, Palaniswami said that the government under his leadership ensured 7.5% reservation for government school students in higher education. It benefitted 3,446 students from humble backgrounds from 2020 to 2024, he said.