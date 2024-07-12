Fill posts reserved for SC/ST: Ramadoss urges TN govt

CHENNAI: Alleging that DMK has failed social justice by keeping more than 10,000 government posts reserved for SC/ST candidates vacant for three years, PMK founder S Ramadoss requested the government to fill the vacant posts.

In a statement, the senior leader said the government made an announcement to fill 10,402 backlog posts of SC/ST by conducting a special recruitment drive three years ago.

"But no headway has been made. As per an enumeration, 10,402 posts reserved for SC/ST are lying vacant in 34 departments. When Irai Anbu was the chief secretary, he requested all the department secretaries to fill the vacancies. After PMK urged the government to fill the vacancies, an announcement was made in 2021," he recalled.

Ramadoss added that the National Commission for Scheduled Castes directed in January 2023 the state government to fill the vacancies in 3 months.

"If the government intends to fill the backlog vacancies, it can fill them within three months through the Tamil Nadu Public Services Commission by conducting a special drive. MK Stalin claims that the government is for social justice. Is keeping 10,402 backlog posts vacant social justice?" he asked.

He also alleged that out of 10,402 backlog vacancies, as many as 7,090 posts are in the departments under the chief minister's portfolio.

"If the backlog vacancies are filled on time, 10,402 families could have come out of poverty and social backwardness. The government should show its commitment towards social justice in action," he said.