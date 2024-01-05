Fill all teachers' vacancies in government school: PMK

CHENNAI: Pointing out that orders issued by the school education department to appoint 1,500 teachers posts in government primary and middle schools, PMK founder S Ramadoss opined that appointing 1,500 teachers is insufficient as the schools require more than 1 lakh teachers.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the government schools have a vacancy of 8,643 intermediate teachers. "But the department has issued orders to appoint only 1,500 teachers. After 2013-2014, appointments of intermediate and graduate teachers have not been made. During this period, 20,000 intermediate teachers and 15,000 graduate teachers would have retired. But, the government claims only 8,643 intermediate teachers posts are vacant," he said.

He added that the government had announced plans to appoint 6,553 intermediate teachers in December 2022. But, teachers were not recruited in 2023. "Same situation prevails in appointing graduate teachers also. Last year, the government announced 3,587 vacant posts but notification was issued to recruit only 2,222 graduate teachers. Considering the number of schools and classes, the government schools would have more than 1 lakh vacant teachers post," he said.

Pointing out as many as 25,618 primary and middle schools have an average of 2.5 teachers. The reason for Tamil Nadu being top ranked state in education and human resources is quality education provided in government schools. "Better quality education could not be given with one lakh vacancies. The government should fill all the vacant teachers posts," he urged.