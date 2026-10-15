File status report on free battery car service for diff-abled: Madras HC to Railways

The Division Bench of Justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan also asked the railway authorities to give details of the charges collected for battery-operated car services in various States.

The court issued the direction while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Sundara Vimal Nathan, 64, of Swamimalai in Thanjavur district. Citing information obtained under the Right to Information Act, the petitioner said the battery car service at Tiruchy Junction was not being provided free to persons with disabilities, senior citizens and other vulnerable passengers.

The petitioner said the service was free when it was introduced at the junction in 2017, but the Railways have been charging Rs 30 per passenger since 2018, while the same service is free at Madurai railway station.

He pointed out that, under the Railway Board’s commercial circulars, battery car service is to be provided free to persons with disabilities, senior citizens, pregnant women and other passengers needing mobility assistance. The cars are reportedly procured through CSR funds and government welfare schemes meant for vulnerable people.

He further said that only six of the 101 stations in the Madurai division and five of the 151 stations in the Tiruchi division have battery car facilities, which means only 11 of the 252 stations in the two divisions.

The petitioner also cited an incident on August 9, 2026, when M Kamaraj, a person with a disability, arrived at Tiruchy Junction with his elderly mother. He could not get a battery car for more than two hours despite attempts by Railway Protection Force personnel to contact the operators. Denied a wheelchair, he had to crawl along the platform, she alleged.