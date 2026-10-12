File report on delay in procuring cardiac equipment, Madras High Court tells government

The bench also directed the hospital Dean to file a report on whether mosquito nets have been fitted on the windows of the hospital, and adjourned the case.

The division bench of Justices Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by V Karthi, a law student from Madurai. He sought court intervention over alleged shortages of critical cardiac-care equipment and manpower at GRH, contending that denial or delay of timely medical treatment in government hospitals violates the right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.