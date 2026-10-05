File poaching case against CM Vijay, Aadhav Arjuna: DMK

"They were told to resign, and after resignation, they were told to face the by-election and one of them would become a minister. It was a clear conspiracy against the two MLAs. The DVAC should act on the petition submitted by the two MLAs," Paranthamen said.

Alleging that the four legs of the Chief Minister's chair were built on corruption, he said the TVK leadership was attempting to purchase MLAs and increase its strength in the Assembly.

"The ruling party criticised cash-for-votes during elections, but they are purchasing MLAs. Is this thooya sakthi?" Paranthamen asked.