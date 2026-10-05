File poaching case against CM Vijay, Aadhav Arjuna: DMK

CHENNAI: The DMK has sought action from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Minister Aadhav Arjuna for allegedly attempting to get MDMK MLAs to resign.
The party also demanded action against former MDMK general secretary Vaiko and his son Durai Vaiko.
Addressing a press conference at Anna Arivalayam on Monday, DMK joint secretary of the legal wing I Paranthamen said two MDMK MLAs - T M Rajendran and R Senthilselvan - who represent the party in the Assembly on the DMK symbol, had submitted a petition to the DVAC seeking action against the Chief Minister, Minister Aadhav Arjuna and MDMK leaders, alleging that they had pressured them to resign.
"They were told to resign, and after resignation, they were told to face the by-election and one of them would become a minister. It was a clear conspiracy against the two MLAs. The DVAC should act on the petition submitted by the two MLAs," Paranthamen said.
Alleging that the four legs of the Chief Minister's chair were built on corruption, he said the TVK leadership was attempting to purchase MLAs and increase its strength in the Assembly.
"The ruling party criticised cash-for-votes during elections, but they are purchasing MLAs. Is this thooya sakthi?" Paranthamen asked.