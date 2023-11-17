File inquiry report on farmer’s death, HC tells magistrate

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Uthamapalayam Judicial Magistrate to furnish a report of the magisterial inquiry into the case of a farmer, who was shot and killed by gunfire from one of the forest personnel near Gudalur in Theni district last month.

Vinothini, the petitioner stated that his father A Easwaran, resident of Kullappagoundanpatti village, was a farm labourer.

Gudalur Forest Range Officer, Forest Watchers, Forest Guards and Anti Poaching Watchers maintained close relationship with Easwaran. However, their relationship became strained after some of the personnel shouted at Easwaran against taking alcohol. Despite the situation, Forest Watcher Thirumurugan along with the personnel compelled Easwaran to engage in forest work.

But since Easwaran refused to work in the forest area, the forest personnel threatened him before dragging him into the deep forest while at work and shot him dead in the middle of night on October 29, deliberately.

Even after such an incident, a false case was booked against Easwaran citing that he attacked the forest personnel, who then opened gunfire at him in self defence. Hence, the petitioner sought action against those forest personnel citing that injustice was done to her father Easwaran and intentionally murdered him. The petitioner also sought protection for her family and demanded livelihood support. Meanwhile, the petitioner counsel said no enquiry was done in connection with the incident and even no case was filed.

Justice G Ilangovan, after hearing, directed the Magistrate to submit an inquiry report and ordered the police to file a detailed report in the case and adjourned it to November 20.