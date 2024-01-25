File counter in PMLA case against Ponmudy’s son: Spl court to ED

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a counter affidavit in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against Gautham Sigamani, Member of Parliament (MP) and the son of convicted former minister K Ponmudy.

On Wednesday Gautham Sigamani appeared before the Additional Special Judge T Malaravalantina. The accused including the MP contended that there was some ambiguity in the charge sheet filed by the ED against him and sought for explanation.

After the submission, the judge directed the ED to file a counter affidavit in respect of the accused contention and posted the matter to February 13 for further hearing.

In 2012 the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered a complaint against former minister K Ponmudy for having helped Gautham Sigamani, other family members, and aides to illegally quarry red sand in Villupuram when he served as the Mines and Minerals minister between February 13, 2007, and May 15, 2007. It led to a loss of Rs 28.36 crore for the State, alleged the complaint.

ED filed a case against Ponmudy, his son Gautham Sigamani, and four others based on the DVAC complaint. Subsequently, ED sleuths raided the places owned by Ponmudy in Chennai and Villupuram. Further, he was taken to the ED office in Chennai and questioned him. In connection with the case, the ED has filed a 90-page charge sheet against Gautham Sigamani in the principal sessions court in Chennai.

Later, the case was transferred to a special court constituted for cases against MP/MLAs, in Chennai, for trial.