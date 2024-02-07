File counter affidavit, HC bench tells Alanganallur committee

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Alanganallur jallikattu committee to file a counter affidavit on a plea seeking to declare him as the winner in the contest held on January 17.

Bull tamer Abisithar (22) from Poovanthi, Sivaganga district in a petition stated that during the event at Alanganallur, he tamed 18 bulls and with video proof defined as evidence to justify the same. But the committee said time would be given during the last round to judge the winner.

However, Karthick alias Anjaan Karthick from Karuppayurani was selected for the final round along with the petitioner Abisithar.

But, shockingly, the committee did not allow him to participate in the final round. It was also announced that Karthick tamed 18 bulls and declared the winner. There was favouritism in play as Karthick was said to be related to Cabinet Minister.

A division bench comprising Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice R Vijayakumar, after hearing directed the committee to respond adjourned the case to further hearing.