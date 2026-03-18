Fighting over her property, Tirupur farmer hacks wife to death, kills self

COIMBATORE: A 43-year-old farmer hacked his wife to death and ended his life by hanging over a family dispute in Tirupur on Wednesday.
Police said Senthil Kumar, a resident of the TKT Mill area, owned a farm at Vavipalayam near Palladam. Over the past few years, he had a dispute with his wife, Sathya (41), over his wife’s inherited share of property.
On Tuesday evening, Senthil Kumar had left his 15-year-old daughter studying Class 10 at a relative's house in Vavipalayam.
On Wednesday morning, Senthil Kumar had posted a video in the family’s WhatsApp group claiming to have killed his wife and his decision to end his life by consuming pesticide.
A shocked relative immediately rushed to his house and found the doors locked from the inside. Upon information, the Veerapandi police rushed to the spot and broke open the doors and found Sathya lying in a pool of blood and Senthil Kumar hanging. Police sent their bodies for a post-mortem at Tirupur GH.
Police retrieved a 15-page suicide note written by Senthil Kumar, in which he claimed to have hacked his wife with a sickle following an argument over his wife’s inherited property, before ending his life by consuming poison and hanging. Further inquiries are on.