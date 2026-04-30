Fight till the final count, DMK tells functionaries

Party sources said the high command has issued clear instructions to maintain strict vigilance throughout the counting process, particularly in closely contested constituencies.

The move comes against the backdrop of the 2021 Assembly election, in which the DMK and its allies won 24 constituencies with margins below 5,000 votes, highlighting the importance of close monitoring.

In some seats, the victory margins were extremely narrow. In T Nagar, the DMK won by just 137 votes. Similarly, victories in Tenkasi (370 votes), Katpadi (746 votes), Vriddhachalam (862 votes), and Neyveli (977 votes) were decided by fewer than 1,000 votes.