Fight for Cauvery rights like former AIADMK chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and Edappadi K Palaniswami : AIADMK

"There is no 'Aram' in the Budget as the government has not fulfilled its promises. There is no 'Porul' as the Budget lacks funds, and therefore, there is no 'Inbam' for the people," he said.

He also flagged the sharp rise in rice prices and urged the government to take steps to increase paddy production and contain the price rise.

Questioning the constitution of the Montek Singh Ahluwalia committee, Kamaraj sought clarity on its purpose. "Was the committee formed to say that the government can continue borrowing, or to identify an action plan to reduce the existing debt?" he asked.

Taking aim at the government's maiden budget, he said it lacked both vision and a clear action plan.

Kamaraj also urged the government to declare the Delta region drought-hit and provide Rs 25,000 per acre as relief to farmers.