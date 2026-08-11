Fight for Cauvery rights like former AIADMK chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and Edappadi K Palaniswami : AIADMK

CHENNAI: AIADMK MLA and former minister R Kamaraj on Monday urged the TVK government to convene an all-party meeting on the Cauvery water issue and exert pressure on Karnataka and the Centre to protect Tamil Nadu's rights.
Participating in the debate on the Revised Budget 2026-27 in the Assembly, Kamaraj recalled the measures taken by former AIADMK chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and Edappadi K Palaniswami to secure the State's share of Cauvery water.
"Jayalalithaa staged an 80-hour hunger strike in 1993. Palaniswami's MPs blocked Parliament for 22 days over the Cauvery issue, safeguarding our rights and ensuring the release of water from Karnataka," he said.
"I urge the present TVK government to immediately convene an all-party meeting and exert pressure on Karnataka and the Central government," Kamaraj said.
"There is no 'Aram' in the Budget as the government has not fulfilled its promises. There is no 'Porul' as the Budget lacks funds, and therefore, there is no 'Inbam' for the people," he said.
He also flagged the sharp rise in rice prices and urged the government to take steps to increase paddy production and contain the price rise.
Questioning the constitution of the Montek Singh Ahluwalia committee, Kamaraj sought clarity on its purpose. "Was the committee formed to say that the government can continue borrowing, or to identify an action plan to reduce the existing debt?" he asked.
Taking aim at the government's maiden budget, he said it lacked both vision and a clear action plan.
Kamaraj also urged the government to declare the Delta region drought-hit and provide Rs 25,000 per acre as relief to farmers.