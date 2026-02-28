Fight elections alone, Khushbu dares Congress

Speaking to reporters at the city airport, Khushbu said the BJP was fully prepared for the Assembly polls and referred to PM Modi's visit to Madurai for an NDA public meeting. "Do not compare the BJP with the Congress. The BJP has the confidence to face the people," she added, challenging the ruling alliance party to fight alone in the polls.



"The PM's visits to Tamil Nadu are not election-driven. He has visited the state many times and has consistently spoken about the Tamil language and culture with respect and affection," she said.



On alliance arithmetic, she said clarity on the number of seats the BJP would contest would emerge within a week. "Whether I contest or not is immaterial. What matters is how many seats our alliance contests and wins," she said, adding that the objective was to form a government under Edappadi K Palaniswami. Referring to the recent political move by O Panneerselvam, she alleged that he had joined the DMK after failing to secure a place in the AIADMK.