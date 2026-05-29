Fight breaks out at Erode Corporation meet as TVK councillor criticises DMK after switch from Congress

The Erode Corporation council meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Mayor Su Nagarathinam Subramaniam. Commissioner Arpit Jain and Deputy Mayor Selvaraj were present.

Zone 1 Chairman PK Palanichamy said the previous council meeting was held on February 26 and that two of the four resolutions that had been cancelled were shown as passed in the revised resolution list. He termed it a mistake.