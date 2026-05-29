Fight breaks out at Erode Corporation meet as TVK councillor criticises DMK after switch from Congress

ERODE: A heated argument broke out during the Erode Corporation Council meeting on Tuesday after DMK councillors objected to a woman councillor allegedly making remarks against the DMK after joining TVK.
The Erode Corporation council meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Mayor Su Nagarathinam Subramaniam. Commissioner Arpit Jain and Deputy Mayor Selvaraj were present.
Zone 1 Chairman PK Palanichamy said the previous council meeting was held on February 26 and that two of the four resolutions that had been cancelled were shown as passed in the revised resolution list. He termed it a mistake.
Ward 49 DMK councillor Kokilavani Manirasu also raised the same concern. Following this, several councillors, including Zone 2 Chairman Subramaniam, questioned how cancelled resolutions were brought back as approved resolutions and demanded action against those responsible.
Responding to the issue, Commissioner Arpit Jain said that if cancelled resolutions had been shown as passed, it was indeed a mistake. He said an inquiry would be conducted to ascertain the facts.
While the discussion was under way, Councillor Saburama Jafarsadiq stood up, saying she wanted to deliver a felicitation speech. She had won the local body election as a Congress candidate in the DMK alliance and has now joined TVK.
Attending the council meeting as a TVK councillor for the first time, she thanked voters for supporting actor Vijay in his political journey. During her speech, she allegedly criticised the DMK, referring to "2.0", winning 200 constituencies, and made remarks about distributing money to voters.
As she spoke, DMK councillors collectively objected. Ward 20 councillor Mohankumar walked up to Saburama and told her that she had won as part of the DMK alliance. When Saburama responded, it led to a heated exchange between DMK and TVK councillors.
Seeing the argument escalate, a zonal chairman intervened and escorted Mohankumar back to his seat. The situation created tension in the council hall as several DMK councillors raised objections simultaneously.
Ward 12 councillor Jegatheesan said the councillor who joined TVK should first resign from the post won under the DMK alliance and then contest again before criticising the party. Following the exchange, Councillor Saburama walked out of the meeting hall.