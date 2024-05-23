Fifteen rain-related deaths reported across Tamil Nadu between May 16 and 22

CHENNAI : The State Revenue and Disaster Management Department informed on Thursday that 15 rain-related deaths have been reported across Tamil Nadu from May 16 to 22.

According to the department, a total of 15 deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu from May 16 to May 22 due to heavy rains.

Apart from this, there were 13 livestock deaths and 40 huts and houses damaged in the last 24 hours due to heavy rains.

In the last 24 hours, three deaths have been reported in Cuddalore, Krishnagiri, and Salem districts due to thunderstorms, lightning, and wall collapses.

“136 people who were accommodated in a relief camp in Erode district returned home on Thursday morning," a release from the Revenue and Disaster Management department read.

"Also, 4,385.40 hectares of paddy, sorghum, dal, sesame, chickpea, cotton, and sugarcane have been submerged in rainwater," the release noted.

In order to keep the public and tourists safe as the tourist spots in the Western Ghats are likely to receive heavy rains for the next three days, an SMS alert has been sent to 4.05 crore cell phone users via the common alert protocol in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Dindigul, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Virudhunagar, and Theni districts on May 18, 19, 20, and 21.

Following the heavy rain warning, 10 teams comprising 296 personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, and the Nilgiris districts.

As the heavy rain warning has been received, all district collectors have been advised to follow the standard operating procedures issued for effective management of the disaster situation and take all necessary precautions.

The State Emergency Operations Centre and the District Emergency Operations Centres are functioning round the clock with additional officers, and the situation is being monitored continuously.

The Revenue department also reiterated that tourists visiting the Nilgiris should follow adequate safety measures and also advised them to avoid visiting altogether.