Fifteen police stations in Chennai city awarded ISO certification

CHENNAI: Sandeep Rai Rathore, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police handed over the ISO 9001:2015 certificates to 15 police stations in the North Zone of Chennai Police at an event held on Saturday. International Standard Organisation certificate and Safety and Health certificate for Workplace Assessment of the Government of India were first issued to the Flower Bazaar Police Station in November 2022.

In continuation of the above, fifteen police stations- Washermenpet, Tondiarpet, New Washermenpet, Thiruvotriyur, Royapuram, Kasimedu, Elephant Gate, Seven Wells, North Beach, Muthialpet, Pulianthope, Basin Bridge, MKB Nagar, Kodungaiyur and Sembium Police Stations have been selected to obtain ISO Certification, an official release stated.

Commissioner Rathore commended the officers and personnel of the 15 Police Stations in North Zone who worked hard to improve the infrastructure to avail the certification.

These police stations have been upgraded with infrastructural facilities like CCTV cameras, reception and waiting rooms, and building maintenance for the convenience of the public and the police, an official said.

To provide a more positive environment, natural surroundings, and flower gardens have been established. Police station records are also properly maintained. The above police stations have met the requirements of the standards both in terms of process and infrastructural elements.