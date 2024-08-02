Field surveyor held on graft charge in Dindigul district

MADURAI: P Subramani (59), field surveyor, Velvarkottai village in Vedasandur taluk of Dindigul district was arrested by sleuths attached to DVAC after being charged of taking bribe on Thursday.

K Rajasekar, a complainant from Paralipudur village in Natham, who owns 27 cents of lands at Velvarkottai, earlier applied online for transfer of patta. Subramani, the surveyor, phoned Rajasekar to meet him and demanded Rs 7, 000 as bribe for approving the patta transfer.

Rajasekar hesitated and lodged a complaint with the DVAC, Dindigul on Wednesday.

The complainant gave chemical-coated currency notes to the surveyor near a hotel at Vadamadurai. A team comprising J Nagarajan, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Ruba Geetha Rani, Inspector of Police laid a trap and caught him red-handed, sources said.