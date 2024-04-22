FIDE Candidates 2024: Stalin applauds Gukesh's triumph

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday congratulated D Gukesh, who won the title of FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024.

He took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Congratulations to D Gukesh on an incredible achievement! . At just 17 years old, he's made history as the youngest-ever challenger in the #FIDECandidates and the first teenager to claim victory. Best of luck in the battle ahead against Ding Liren for the World Chess Championship title!" (sic)

India's 17-year-old phenom D Gukesh on Monday created history as he became youngest-ever player to win the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024 after his final round in Toronto. Congratulations are pouring in from various quarters for Gukesh.