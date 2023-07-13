FICCI Ladies Organisation holds discussion to address eco gender gap

CHENNAI: FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), women wing of FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) held a panel discussion to address gender gap and challenges faced by women in the field of sustainability.

"Traditionally, eco-friendly products have been marketed predominantly to and bought by women, raising questions about the perception of saving the planet as "women's work." The panelists highlighted the need to bridge this gender gap in environmental sustainability efforts," a release said.

The panel discussion featured speakers including Deepa Sathiaram, Executive Director, En3 Sustainability Solutions, Meera Nair, Independent Director DBS Bank India LTD, Maithreyi Lakshmi Ratan, Wild Ideas Cooperative Trust and Founder of The Vilvam Foundation, and Meenakshi Ramesh, Executive Director at United Way of Chennai.

The event sparked an essential conversation on gender-inclusive sustainability, empowering women to participate in environmental preservation with equity, the released added.