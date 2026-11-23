The disruption has hit the hill district during its second tourist season, which usually runs from October to December, leaving hotels, resorts and tourism-dependent businesses grappling with a slump in business.

“This year’s second season is yet to take off due to the closure of the major road leading to the hills. Though weekends draw reasonable crowds, weekdays remain largely deserted. Compared to previous years, the situation is grim, with hotel and resort occupancy at around 50 per cent,” said T Krishnaraj, former president of the Nilgiris Hotel and Restaurants Association.

With vehicles diverted through the Kotagiri route, tourists face longer travel times, while the narrow road witnesses traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours. Krishnaraj said rising inflation and a steep increase in airfares could also be discouraging tourists from travelling to the hills.

He urged the administration to step up tourism promotion efforts by organising events such as flower shows, similar to those held during the summer season, while improving basic amenities, including toilets, drinking water facilities and pedestrian infrastructure, and removing encroachments on footpaths.

B Asif, the president of the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) Small Traders Association, said tourists from Kerala and Karnataka arriving through the Gudalur route were among the few visitors to the hill destination.