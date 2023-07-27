Few courses in TN-run varsities declared equivalent & non-equivalent to get govt jobs

CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department declared that a few degrees in UG and PG courses offered by State-run universities were not equivalent to the degree that was mentioned by them.



A government order from the Higher Education Department said the educational qualification consideration of B.Sc, Forensic Science awarded by Bharathiar University as to whether equivalent to B.Sc Physics or Chemistry or Botany and Zoology for the post of Junior Scientific Officer in Tamil Nadu Forensic Sciences subordinate service was not equivalent.

Similarly, the educational qualification consideration of an MSc, Applied Physics (Instrumentation) awarded by Bharathidasan University was not equivalent to MSc Physics for the purpose of employment in public services.

However, BE Mechatronics Engineering awarded by Anna University was equivalent to BE Mechanical Engineering for the purpose of employment in public services.

The order further said that BA Economics (Vocational) degree awarded by Madurai Kamaraj University was equivalent to the BA Economics general for eligible to get a job in the state government.