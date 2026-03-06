Festive days at big temple begin

Sadaya Vizha, Ashada Navarathri Vizha and the Chithirai festival are the most prominent events held at the Big Temple. A special puja was held at Periya Nayaki Amman Sannathi, and special abhishekam and deeparathanai were also performed.

The holy flag hoisting ceremony would be held on April 13, while the car festival is scheduled on April 27, and the festival culminates on April 30, officials said. HR&CE assistant commissioner Kavitha, superintendent Ravi and others were present