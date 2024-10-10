CHENNAI: Sounding an uplifting news Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced that 2,75,670 employees in state-run public sector undertakings and statutory boards would receive bonuses and ex-gratia payments for the fiscal 2023-24.

According to the state government, all eligible employees under the C and D categories in the public sector undertakings that made a profit would get a 20 per cent bonus (a minimum bonus of 8.33 per cent and ex-gratia of 11.67 per cent).

"Employees of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation and Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Limited will be paid a minimum bonus of 8.33 per cent and ex-gratia of 11.67 per cent. For the employees of other PSUs that lack allocable surplus, a minimum bonus of 8.33 per cent and ex-gratia of 1.67 per cent (10 per cent bonus) will be paid," a release from the State government read.

The state government also announced that eligible employees of C and D groups in Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will be paid a bonus of 8.33 per cent and ex-gratia of 1.67 per cent (10 per cent in total).

"All eligible C and D group workers of Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board will be paid a bonus of 8.33 per cent and the temporary workers of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation will be paid ex-gratia of Rs 3,000," the release said.

All the eligible employees will be paid a minimum bonus of Rs 8,400 and a maximum of Rs 16,800, which is set to ring happy bells not just in homes but also among commercial enterprises which may see a higher spend. The move would incur an expenditure of Rs 369.65 crore for the State exchequer.