Fest bonanza: Samayapuram goat market sees Rs 4 cr sale

TIRUCHY: In a bumper business a day ahead of Deepavali festival, the Samayapuram goat market reportedly recorded a turnover of Rs 4 crore on a single day on Saturday. The high demand also enabled them to demand higher than usual prices for goats, said traders, elated by the brisk business that lit up their festival plans.

The goat market is Samayapuram the most popular among such facilities in the region, which usually witnesses a massive gathering for Deepavali goat sale. Other than for festival feast, many farmers also come here to buy goats and sheep to rear.

Making use of the high demand on Saturday, farmers managed to sell goats and sheep at a higher rate – in some cases, as high as three time the usual rate.

According to S Subramanian, a trader from Samayapuram goat market, the usual price of a goat is around Rs 4,000. That was the price at which they were being sold as recently as last week. “But today, they were being sold for Rs 6,000 on an average; some even fetched Rs 12,000,” he said. In fact, he said hardly any livestock was sold for Rs 4,000 due to the high demand.

Going by the rough calculation made by the traders at the market, the total business was around Rs 4 crore on a single day. This, Subramanian added, is about double of what it recorded last Deepavali season.

A few days ago, the Manapparai goat market had a business of around Rs 1.50 crore. The market attracts livestock farmers not only from Tiruchy and neighbouring districts like Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Perambalur, but also from Madurai, Sivaganga, and even Theni. To buy the goats, traders Tiruchy, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Theni flock in large numbers.

Though farmers from other districts brought in a large number of goats eyeing the tidy profit they stood to make, the livestock from Samayapuram, Manapparai, Lalgusi, Manachanallur, Musiri, Kallakudi, Viralimalai and Thuraiyur were in higher demand. Traders added that the arrival of sheep and goats from these areas was higher this time.